Dover Man Sentenced for Straw Purchasing Firearms

A 25-year-old Dover man has been sentenced to three years in prison for straw purchasing firearms. The Honorable Colm F. Connolly, Chief Judge, United States District Court for the District of Delaware imposed the sentence earlier this month. According to court documents, in 2020, Jordan Harmon purchased a total of 19 semi-automatic pistols from a federally licensed firearms dealer in Delaware. Federal firearm laws provide that, at the time of purchase, gun buyers must certify in writing that the firearm is being purchased for the buyer and not for someone else. Harmon falsely certified on a federal firearm transaction form that he was purchasing the 19 firearms for himself. Harmon was illegally purchasing the guns for others, a scheme known as “straw purchasing.” U.S. Attorney Weiss said, “Straw purchasing firearms for individuals who cannot legally purchase guns is a threat to public safety.

To date, law enforcement officers have recovered seven of the semi-automatic pistols. The investigation to recover the remaining firearms is ongoing.

The case was investigated by the Dover Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Edmond Falgowski.

