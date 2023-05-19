Dover Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for 2nd Degree Murder

Image courtesy DSP

A Kent County man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison – suspended after 30 years for 6 months of work release or home confinement. Kent County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clark sentenced 37 year old Kyle Leonard who pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder in the shooting death of his mother.

Leonard lived with his mother at the time of the shooting on January 7 of 2022 and called State Police after he shot and killed her. Police found Leonard in the front yard and he was arrested – the 67 year old victim, later identified as 67 year old Debra Leonard of Dover, was found inside dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The gun was recovered as well.