Dover Man Threatening Bar Patrons Arrested in Rehoboth Beach

Image courtesy Rehoboth PD

A Dover man was arrested Saturday in Rehoboth Beach after he pointed what victims believe was a handgun at them after a fight at the Conch Island Key West Bar & Grill.  As Rehoboth Beach Police arrived at the scene an officer spotted 28 year old Bryan Meck walking away from the bar on Rehoboth Avenue and saw Meck throw something into a nearby tree.  Police recovered the gun – which was a BB gun that was made to look like a .40 caliber handgun – and arrested Meck.  While in custody, Meck was disorderly and made threats to harm arresting officers.  He’s charged with 3 counts of felony aggravated menacing as well as offensive touching, disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed dangerous instrument.  Meck is being held at SCI in default of over $19,000 secured cash bail.