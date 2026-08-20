Dover Mayor Christiansen Declares State of Emergency After Possible Tornado Strikes Dover

Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen has issued a state of emergency is in effect in Dover after a possible tornado moved through the capital just after 6pm Thursday. The National Weather Service reported that a trained spotter reported a rain wrapped tornado was on the ground with flying debris. A short time later there was a call to the 911 call center for significant damage to the Kraft Food Facility from a possible tornado.

Dover Police urge people to stay off the roads as there has been significant damage reported throughout parts of the city – including downed trees, flooding and other storm-related damage.

From the Dover Police Department: We are seeing significant storm damage throughout the city. The hardest-hit area appears to be the Division Street/Loockerman Street corridor, as well as parts of N. Dupont Highway. We are also dealing with significant power outages and numerous intersections where traffic signals are not functioning, creating extremely dangerous travel conditions.

WE NEED EVERYONE TO STAY HOME AND GET OFF THE ROADS.

If you encounter an intersection where the traffic lights are out:

• STOP and treat the intersection as a four-way stop. • Slow down and proceed cautiously. • Watch for other vehicles, pedestrians, and emergency responders. • Never assume another driver is going to stop.

If you are out sightseeing, checking out the damage, or doing anything that is not absolutely necessary — YOU ARE PART OF THE PROBLEM. Every unnecessary vehicle on the road makes it harder and more dangerous for emergency crews to get where they need to be and prevents us from helping people who actually need assistance.

PLEASE STAY HOME.

DO NOT CALL 911 FOR POWER OUTAGES OR OTHER NON-EMERGENCIES. Call 911 only for an emergency requiring immediate police, fire, or medical assistance.

Our officers and emergency crews are working throughout the city. The best thing you can do right now is stay home and give them room to work.