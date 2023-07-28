Dover Motorcycle Operator Dies in Crash Near Middletown

A Dover man is dead after a motorcycle crash Friday morning near Middletown. Delaware State Police say a 47 year old man was riding a Harley on southbound Route 1 at a high rate of speed and failed to maintain his lane and struck the rear of a Hyundai traveling in the other lane. The operator of the Harley was ejected coming to rest in the left lane – and was then struck by a southbound pickup truck. The operator of the motorcycle was not wearing a safety helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither the driver of the Hyundai nor the pickup were injured.

If you have information on this crash – contact Cpl McAndrew at 302-365-8486 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.