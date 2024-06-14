Dover Pair Arrested in Straw Firearm Purchase Investigation

Two Dover residents have been arrested on drug and weapons charges after an investigation into the illegal purchase of firearms. The Dover Police Department’s Drugs, Vice and Organized Crime Unit – in collaboration with the ATF – learned that 32 year old Brittney Wharton purchased several firearms, high-capacity magazines and ammunition for 42 year old Nathaniel Cooper, who is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. Thursday Detectives executed a search warrant at a residence on Fair Wind Place which is associated with both suspects. Officers seized high capacity firearm magazines, ammunition, mushrooms and drug paraphernalia. Both Cooper and Wharton were arrested.

Wharton was charged with the following:

Giving a Firearm to a Person Prohibited (5x)

Engaging in a Firearms Transaction on behalf of Another (7x)

Intentionally Makes False Oral or Written Statements intended or Likely to Deceive a Firearm Dealer (6x)

Providing a False Statement to Law Enforcement

Conspiracy Second Degree

Wharton was released on unsecured bail.

Cooper was charged with the following:

Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Cooper was committed to SCI on $26,200 cash bail.

