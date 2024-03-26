Dover PD Arrest 3 During Drug & Firearm Investigation

Three men have been arrested by Dover Police on drug and firearm charges after a traffic stop on Monday. Police were conducting a drug and firearm investigation in the area of The Depot on Forest Street when they contacted a vehicle in the parking lot of the score occupied by 22 year old Deontray Watson, 28 year old Exavier Lynch – both of Dover and 19 year old Jayceir Fullman of Milford. The three were arrested – a search of the vehicle turned up 9mm handgun, 501 bags of heroin and crack cocaine. A 9mm handgun was also found concealed in Lynch’s waistband.

All of the defendants were transported to Dover Police Department where they were processed and arraigned.

Deontray Watson is charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of Firearm/Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (x2)

-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (x2)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (x2)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Watson was committed to SCI on $60,000 cash bail.

Exavier Lynch is charged with the following:

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

Lynch was released on $3,000 unsecured bail.

Jayceir Fullman is charged with the following:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance

Conspiracy Second Degree

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Fullman was released on $14,000 unsecured bail.

