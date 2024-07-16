Dover PD Arrest 4 for Patronizing Prostitutes

Image courtesy Dover PD

Dover Police in collaboration with the Delaware Department of Justice last week conducted an operation targeting prostitution in the downtown area. Four were arrested and all were charged with patronizing a prostitute within 1000 feet of a church. Two faced additional charges.

Jerel Custis,38, of Dover, DE

Patronizing a Prostitute within 1000 feet of a church

Conspiracy in the 3rd Degree

Kyree Custis, 33, of Dover, DE

Patronizing a Prostitute within 1000 feet of a church

Conspiracy in the 3rd Degree

Possession of Cocaine (0.4 grams)

Possession of Drug paraphernalia

Charles Mosley, 55, of Dover, DE

Patronizing a Prostitute within 1000 feet of a church

Gabriel Zamora-Chapul, 29, of Dover, DE

Patronizing a Prostitute within 1000 feet of a church

All individuals charged were released on their own recognizance pending a future court date.

“To those who solicit prostitution, you have been put on notice,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “I am grateful to our team and the Dover Police Department for this great work. We will continue to do everything in our power to protect the quality-of-life of citizens and businesses in Dover and across Delaware”

Chief Johnson echoed his appreciation to the team that conducted the operation and also offered: “This operation is a small but significant step towards enhancing the safety of our downtown area. We appreciate the ongoing support of our residents, business owners, and local legislators. We will continue to explore strategies that effectively address all quality-of-life concerns that challenge the health of the community.”