Dover PD Arrest Frederica Man on Drug & Weapons Charges after Traffic Stop

Image courtesy Dover PD

Dover Police made a traffic stop Saturday night just after 9pm in the area of South State Street and West Water Street as part of an on-going investigation. Police arrested 20 year old Adam Fullman of Frederica and a search of the vehicle turned up over 65 grams of marijuana, cash, packaging material and 2 loaded weapons. Fullman was transported to Dover Police Department where he was charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (2x)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance

Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (2x)

Possession of a Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Fullman was processed and arraigned and committed to SCI on $76,400 secured bail.