Dover PD Arrest Frederica Man on Drug & Weapons Charges after Traffic Stop
July 29, 2024/
Dover Police made a traffic stop Saturday night just after 9pm in the area of South State Street and West Water Street as part of an on-going investigation. Police arrested 20 year old Adam Fullman of Frederica and a search of the vehicle turned up over 65 grams of marijuana, cash, packaging material and 2 loaded weapons. Fullman was transported to Dover Police Department where he was charged with the following offenses:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (2x)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (2x)
- Possession of a Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Fullman was processed and arraigned and committed to SCI on $76,400 secured bail.