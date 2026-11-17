Dover PD Arrest Teen on Handgun Offenses
A traffic stop by Dover Police on Sunday, November 15, led to the arrest of a 17 year old male from Dover on weapons offenses. Police stopped the vehicle for a headlight violation and smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. The occupants told officers they were under 21 and the driver consented to a search of the vehicle.
As the 17 year old rear passenger got out – officers discovered he was in possession of a firearm. A 9mm handgun was concealed in his waistband – the gun equipped with a machine gun conversion device and a 40-round magazine. A records check showed the handgun was reported stolen in Georgia in 2022.
The 17 year old faces multiple charges:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Firearm)
- Possession of a Destructive Weapon (Machine Gun Conversion Device)
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Possession of a Large-Capacity Magazine
- Possession of Marijuana by a Person Under 21
He is being held at Stevenson House on a $10,600 secured bond.