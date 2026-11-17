A traffic stop by Dover Police on Sunday, November 15, led to the arrest of a 17 year old male from Dover on weapons offenses. Police stopped the vehicle for a headlight violation and smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. The occupants told officers they were under 21 and the driver consented to a search of the vehicle.

As the 17 year old rear passenger got out – officers discovered he was in possession of a firearm. A 9mm handgun was concealed in his waistband – the gun equipped with a machine gun conversion device and a 40-round magazine. A records check showed the handgun was reported stolen in Georgia in 2022.

The 17 year old faces multiple charges:

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited

Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Firearm)

Possession of a Destructive Weapon (Machine Gun Conversion Device)

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Possession of a Large-Capacity Magazine

Possession of Marijuana by a Person Under 21

He is being held at Stevenson House on a $10,600 secured bond.