Dover PD Detective Receives 2021 Delaware Crime Stoppers Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

Detective Spicer (right) receives the Robert J. Seinsoth Memorial Award from Delaware Crime Stoppers Executive Director, Michael Gallagher. Image courtesy Dover PD

Dover Police Detective Logan Spicer received the Robert J. Seinsoth Memorial Award as the 2021 Delaware Crime Stoppers Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, at a Chiefs of Police Council ceremony held on Tuesday, December 14th. Detective Spicer is a five year veteran of the Dover Police Department, currently serving as a task force officer with the United States Marshalls Service First State Fugitive Task Force. Detective Spicer was also the recipient of the City of Dover Police Department’s Officer of the Year Award in 2018.

Detective Spicer was nominated for his work in numerous cases including the arrest of multiple subjects on firearms charges in April of 2021 which also included the arrest of a suspect involved in a 2020 homicide. These cases resulted in the seizure of seven firearms in a 24-hour period.

In addition to these cases, Detective Spicer conducted many drug, firearms, and gang investigations that resulted in the arrest of 63 suspects and the seizure of 15 firearms, 88 grams of cocaine, 1,699 grams of marijuana, 2,499 bags of heroin, 56 grams of PCP, and 19 grams of ecstasy.