Dover PD Investigate Crash on Saulsbury Road

A vehicle crash Thursday evening left a 69 year old man from Dover hospitalized in serious condition. Dover Police were called to Saulsbury Road and Whatcoat Drive just after 6:30pm and found two vehicles with heavy front end damage. Police learned that a Jeep driven by the 69 year old man was southbound on Saulsbury Road, swerved to avoid a deer and struck a Mazda in the northbound lane nearly head-on. The driver of the Mazda, a 27 year old woman from Dover was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Dover Police Department is still evaluating the facts of this case and if anyone has information related to this incident please contact us at 302-736-7130.