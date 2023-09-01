Dover PD Investigate Early Morning Burglary at Capital Pawn

Dover Police are investigating a burglary at Capital Pawn just before 3 Thursday morning when an alarm sounded at the business. Police saw that someone forced entry into the side of the building – they found no one inside, but saw that the suspect did take several items and damaged property. The suspect is a man with a thin build. Police ask anyone with information to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.