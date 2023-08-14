Dover PD Investigate Road Rage Robbery

Image courtesy Dover PD

Dover Police were called for a robbery at the Wawa on Forrest Avenue just before 10pm Saturday. Police contacted the victims who said they were driving eastbound on Forrest Avenue and pulled into the Wawa parking lot when a man with a bat approached claiming the victim cut him off. The suspect smashed the passenger side window causing minor injuries to the passenger. Then two female suspects approached and ordered the driver out of the car and demanded money. He was forced to go to the ATM at Wawa and withdraw an undisclosed amount of money and hand it to one of the female suspects. The suspects left in a black Ford pickup truck that was located in the Wawa parking lot.

Police ask anyone with information to contact 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.