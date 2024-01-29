UPDATED: Dover PD Make Arrest in Jan 20 Shooting Incident

UPDATED – 01/29/24 – A Dover man has been arrested for a January 20th shooting in the Whatcoat Apartments. Dover Police identified 20 year old Rakim Overton-Bolden as the suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest. On Friday Overton-Bolden turned himself in to police. He is charged with weapons and other offenses. Police say no injuries were reported kin the shooting incident.

A shooting incident at the Whatcoat Apartments late Saturday night is under investigation by Dover Police. Police were called just after 10:30pm after an argument between several people inside the building escalated and a man wearing all black fired a handgun causing damage to the building. There were no injuries.

Anyone with information should contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.