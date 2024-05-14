Dover PD Investigate Sunday Shooting on Barrister Place

Dover Police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon that damaged two unoccupied vehicles and an occupied home on Barrister Place. Police were called around 3:30 and found several spent shell casings in the area and learned that a white Honda Accord drove down the street with an unknown suspect firing several shots. No injuries were reported.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.