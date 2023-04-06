Dover PD Investigating 2 Burglaries Wednesday

Police in Dover are investigating a burglary on Wednesday on Lakeview Drive. Police say that sometime between 11am and 9:28pm someone broke into the home through the rear window. The unknown suspect damaged items in the home and removed an undisclosed amount of property.

A similar burglary occurred Wednesday at the Country Club Apartments on Country Drive where there was damage to the front door between 11am and 3:29pm – inside there was property damage and an undisclosed amount of property taken.

Police have no suspect information – if you have information – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.