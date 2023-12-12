Dover PD Investigating a Carjacking Saturday Evening

Dover Police were called for a carjacking at the Hollywood Diner Saturday evening just before 5:30. Police contacted the victim, a 17 year old girl from New York who was sitting in the passenger seat when a black man entered the driver’s seat and began backing out of the parking lot. The victim attempted to escapee and was struck in the legs by the vehicle. The victim was treated for minor injuries and the vehicle was located unoccupied at an apartment complex in Dover a short time later.

Police say the suspect is a black male wearing all black clothing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Dover PD at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.