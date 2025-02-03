Dover PD Investigating a Robbery at Towne Point Apartments Early Sunday Morning

Police in Dover are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Towne Point Apartments just after 5 Sunday morning. Dover Police contacted two victims who had gone to the apartments to meet someone and were approached by two black males who showed firearms and demanded the victims’ property – including keys to their vehicle. The victims complied – the vehicle was located unoccupied on Willis Road a short time later.

Anyone with information to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.