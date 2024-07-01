Dover PD Investigating at Sky Vape Smoke Shop

Dover Police were called to the Sky Vape Smoke Shop on North DuPont Highway in Dover just before 4 Sunday morning for a burglary. Police found the front glass window and front door had been shattered and that several suspects went into the shop. While inside the suspects removed merchandise and ran off on foot. Police currently have no leads, but the investigation is on-going.

If you have information on this burglary, contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.