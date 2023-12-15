Dover PD Investigating Attempted Robbery

Dover Police are investigating a robbery at the Royal Farms late Wednesday night. Police were called just before midnight and contacted a 22 year old male victim who told them a black male wearing a mask and black beanie entered the store and demanded the victim turn over cigarettes without paying for them. The suspect then threatened the victim and a manager intervened and the suspect left in a black Jeep with unknown registration.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.