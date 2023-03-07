Dover PD Investigating Burglary at First State Vape

Dover Police are investigating a burglary at First State Vape on North DuPont Highway that occurred just after 2:30 this/Tuesday morning. Police found the front door to the business broken, but the suspects had already left, but the owner of the business reported that merchandise was taken from the store by suspects wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information should contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.