Dover PD Investigating Church Burglary

Dover Police were called to the Dover Church of Christ on South Governors Avenue Sunday afternoon and learned someone broke the front glass door and entered the church. Police say the suspect rummaged through several items, but say that it did not appear anything was taken. Video surveillance shows a black male suspected wearing a yellow sweatshirt and black pants entered the church around 3:40am and left about 10 minutes later with a plastic bag. If you have any information on this burglary – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.