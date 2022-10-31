Dover PD Investigating Early Morning Burglary

Dover Police are investigating a burglary that occurred just before 3:30 Monday morning on Old Forge Drive. Police say a 31 year old woman woke up to a tall, slim-built man wearing all black standing in her bedroom doorway. The woman alerted her husband who called 9-1-1 and the family left the home to wait for police. Police did not locate the suspect, but it was found that a cell phone and two laptops were taken from the home.

Anyone with information – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.