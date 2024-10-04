Dover PD Investigating Early Morning Stabbing & Robbery

Dover Police are investigating an early morning robbery in the area of the South State Street Alley Friday. Police were called just after 2am and found a 57 year old Dover an who had been stabbed with a knife. Police learned the suspect approached the victim, stabbed him and took an undisclosed amount of money. The victim was treated at an area hospital.

Police have no leads and ask anyone with information to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130.