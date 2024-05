A Dover man is dead after a shooting in the area of New Castle Avenue and East Water Street Saturday afternoon just before 4:30. Dover Police located a 29 year old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The investigation is on-going – if you have information – contact Dover Police 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers – 800-847-3333.