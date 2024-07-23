Dover PD Investigating Officer-Involved Firearms Discharge

Dover Police were attempting to contact a Smyrna man in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Sleep Inn Hotel Monday afternoon. Members of the SORT unit were attempting to arrest 22 year old Millard Richardson as the result of a firearm and gang investigation – and had information that he was in possession of a firearm. However as officers contacted him – Richardson tried to drive off – and struck a Dover Police vehicle. Richardson refused to exit his vehicle and police broke the driver-side window to gain access when a department-issued rifle discharged – injuring both Richardson and an officer. Richardson was arrested and taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment – the officer was also treated and released. The Dover Police Criminal Investigations Unit and the DOJ are investigating the cause of the firearms discharge. Two other people were inside the vehicle – neither was injured. A search was done on the vehicle and police located the following:

A loaded Black Polymer 80 .40 caliber handgun which was concealed between the driver’s seat and center console of the vehicle

Over $1,000

219.6 grams of marijuana

56.7 grams of THC Wax

7 Grams of marijuana edibles and oils

A digital scale and other drug paraphernalia

15.5 doses of Xanax

Richardson will face multiple charges when he is released from the hospital

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (3x)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

Criminal Mischief Over $1,000 but Less than $5,000

Resisting Arrest

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The Officer involved in the incident is a 2 ½ year veteran of the Dover Police Department and is a member of the Patrol Division. Consistent with standard policy, the Officer has been placed on administrative leave, with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.