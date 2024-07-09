Dover PD Investigating PNC Bank Robbery

PNC Bank, Loockerman Plaza / Image courtesy Dover PD

Dover Police are investigating a robbery at the PNC Bank on Loockerman Plaza just after 11 Tuesday morning. Police say the suspect wrote a message on a deposit slip demanding money from the teller. The teller turned over an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect ran off on foot to the west – taking the note with him.

The suspect is a light-skinned male, about 5′ 10” and wearing a white shirt, dark shorts, dark hat and a cloth surgical mask.

Police ask anyone with information to call 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.