Dover PD Investigating Robbery of Pizza Delivery Driver Saturday

Dover Police are looking for the person who robbed a pizza delivery employee Saturday night. Police say just before 10pm a female delivery person was making a delivery on Court Street when two black male suspects wearing masks approached after the delivery and demanded cash. They left with the money. Police say one suspect wore a grey hoodie and the other a red hoodie. Anyone with information should contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.