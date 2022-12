Dover Police are investigating a shooting just before 3 Sunday morning on Woodcrest Drive. Police found 28 year old Jeff Tolson on the ground with gunshot wounds and began life-saving efforts until he was taken to an area hospital. Police say Tolson later died from his injuries. Police have no suspect information – anyone with information should contact Dover Police 302-736-7141 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.