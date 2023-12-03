Dover PD Investigating Shooting Incident at Wawa

Dover Police were called to the Wawa on Forrest Avenue just after 5:30 Saturday morning for a shooting and found a victim with gunshot wounds to the upper body. The 45 year old Dover man was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment. Police learned the victim was returning to his vehicle from the store when he heard gunshots and realized he was shot. There is no suspect description.

Police ask anyone with information to call Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.