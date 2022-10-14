Dover PD Investigating Shooting Incident Near Ink Studio

A shooting incident at the Ink Studio on South State Street in Dover Thursday is under investigation by Dover Police. Police were called just before 4pm and began looking for possible victims when they arrived at the scene. The owner of the Ink Studio had no information related to the shooting police police noticed the front door frame was damaged and the owner’s vehicle was also damaged. Detectives did recover a 12 gauge shell casing from the area – and there are no reports of injuries. Anyone with information on this incident – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.