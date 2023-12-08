UPDATED: Dover PD Make Arrest in Shooting on Hampton Drive in November

Image courtesy Dover Police

UPDATED – 12/08/23 – Dover Police have made an arrest in a shooting incident on November 13th on Hampton Drive that left a 20 year old man with injuries. Police arrested 23 year old Brice Hall of Dover on Thursday by Dover Probation and Parole as one of the suspects involved. He is charged with multiple offenses:

Assault Second Degree

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Conspiracy Second Degree

Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony

Reckless Endangering First Degree (2x)

Possession of a Firearm By a Person Prohibited (2x)

Criminal Mischief (6x)

Violation of Probation

Hall was committed to SCI on $47,000 cash bail

======================================================

ORIGINAL STORY – 11/14/23 – Dover Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday just after 2pm on Hampton Drive. Police contacted the victim – a 20 year old man from Dover – who was shot in his upper body with a graze wound on his lower body. The victim was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the victim had just arrived home and saw three suspects standing in the area – one which started firing a handgun at him.

Police say all three are black and wore ski masks – officers were not able to locate the suspects.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.