Dover PD Investigating Shooting Thursday Night

Dover Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night that left an 18 year old man injured. Police were called for a loud party on Frear Drive just before 8pm and as they arrived at the scene gunshots rang out. The victim was located and taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He is listed in stable condition. Police have no leads at this time and ask anyone with information to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.