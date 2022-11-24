Dover PD Investigating Thanksgiving Day Homicide

Dover Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning. Police were called to a residence on Forest Creek Drive where they found 29 year old Walter Pereira of Dover on the ground with gunshot wounds. Pereira was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Police arrested 29 year old Rayvaughn Jones coming out of the residence, but later determined that he lives there with Pereira. Police say the suspects are two black males.

As part of the investigation, Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence and located the following evidence: AK47 rifle, AR-15 rifle, 12 gauge shotgun, Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, KBI Inc handgun, Springfield Armory 9mm handgun, Freedom Arms .22 Caliber handgun, 2,130.4 grams of marijuana, 914 doses of M/30 oxycodone pills, 27 grams of methamphetamine, 6.38 grams of cocaine, 30 doses of LSD, $7,186, and several pieces of drug paraphernalia.

Jones was arrested without incident and charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited(13x)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony(7x)

Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance in a Tier 2

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity

Possession with Intent to Deliver LSD in a Tier 2 Quantity

Possession of LSD in a Tier 2 Quantity

Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine in a Tier 3 Quantity

Possession of Methamphetamine in a Tier 3 Quantity

Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine in a Tier 1 Quantity

Possession of Cocaine in a Tier 1 Quantity

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Conspiracy Second Degree

Bond information for Jones is not available. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.