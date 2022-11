Dover Police are investigating a shooting at the Depot on Forest Avenue Thursday afternoon just after 4. Police were called to Bayhealth Kent Campus for a 23 year old Dover man with a gunshot wound to the hand that he suffered earlier in the day. The victim told police he was shot by a black man wearing a black puffy coat. Anyone with information should contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.