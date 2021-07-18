Dover PD Investigation Shots Fired on Harrison Drive

A shooting incident on Harrison Drive in Dover early this morning is under investigation. Dover Police say an unknown black male rang the doorbell to a residence on Harrison Drive. The father answered the door to see the suspect walking away. He then turned and fired multiple rounds before running off. One round went through an exterior wall and struck a 13 year old in the back causing a minor injury. Anyone with information should contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.