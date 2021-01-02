Dover PD Issue Gold Alert for Missing Teen

Image courtesy Dover PD

Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a missing 14 year old. Police say Jordan Hunter was taken to Dover Behavioral Health by his mother Friday when he ran off on foot just before 7pm. The teen has a history of health-related issues that affect his safety if not properly monitored and treated. He is black and was wearing a black Northface hoodie, blue jeans and red sneakers and was last seen going into a heavily wooded area near the facility. If you have information on his whereabouts – contact Dover PD or Crime Stoppers.