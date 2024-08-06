Dover PD Issue Green Alert for Missing Dover Man

Dover Police have issued a Green Alert for 28 year old Joseph Carey of Dover. He was last seen in the area of Troop 5 around 11:20 Tuesday morning but has not been seen since. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety.

Carey is white, 5′ 8” and 215 pounds. He was wearing a green hat, red shirt with “Dewey” on the front, shorts and brown sandals.

If you have information on his whereabouts contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111.