Dover PD Looking for Information on Manchester Square Shooting Thursday

A shooting in the Manchester Square area in Dover Thursday night just before 6 sent a 20 year old Dover man to the hospital. Dover Police were called to Stevenson Drive, but didn’t locate a victim. Shortly after – a 20 year old man walked into an area hospital with a gun shot wound to the face. Police have no leads or suspect information – if you have information on this incident – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.