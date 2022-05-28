Dover PD Looking for Suspect in Bank Robbery

Image courtesy Dover Police

Dover Police are looking for your help to identify a suspect in a bank robbery Saturday just after 11am. Police say the suspect went into the Wells Fargo Bank on North DuPont Highway and handed the teller a note stating this was a robbery. The teller handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash and he left in an unknown direction.

If you have any information about this suspect, please call Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.