Dover PD Respond to Shooting – Charge Victim with Being Disorderly

Dover Police were called for a shooting on Cecil Street just before 10 Friday night. Police located a 44 year old man with a gunshot wound to the lower leg. The victim refused to provide information to police and became disorderly with police and medics and also caused a disturbance at Kent General Hospital. He was charged with disorderly conduct. Police did recover a revolver in the area of the shooting. The investigation is continuing – anyone with information should contact Dover Police or Crime Stoppers.