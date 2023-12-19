VIDEO: Dover PD Selected As Finalist For Top Recruitment Video of 2023; Your Vote Needed!

The Dover Police Department’s 2023 Recruitment video has been named one of the Top Police Recruitment Videos of 2023 by Police1.com. The department along with Epic Marketing Consultants Corporation developed the video before the 2023 testing process. Now your help is needed to vote for the Dover Police Department’s video! There are 8 departments in the running – the deadline to vote is December 28th. CLICK HERE TO VOTE (Ballot options are at the bottom of the page)