Dover PD Working to Deter Prostitution

Dover Police and the Department of Justice are working to deter prostitution in Dover. In July four people were arrested who were patronizing prostitutes. Last week Dover Police and the State Department of Justice’s Human Trafficking Unit conducted an operation aimed at identifying individuals who were engaged in prostitution. Police contacted 6 females engaged in prostitution who were then introduced to a multi-disciplinary team of outreach professionals to attempt to connect the women with needed services. Police are unsure how many will actually take advantage of these resources.