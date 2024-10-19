Dover Police Arrest 2 after Fight & Shooting Incident at Dover HS Football Stadium

UPDATED – 1:40pm – Dover Police have arrested two in connection with a large fight and shots fired Friday evening at the Dover High School football game against Smyrna. Police were called just before 9pm as officers were at the game assisting with security when a large fight broke out at the entrance to the stadium. While responding to break up the fight an officer saw 27 year old Kameron Scott of Dover fire a handgun in the air. When police tried to arrest Scott – he ran to a nearby apartment complex and was arrested after a foot chase. Police also arrested 20 year old Tony Benson, Jr, of Dover, who was involved in the fight and also ran off, but was taken into custody after a foot chase. Police located a .38 special handgun in the area where Scott ran from officers. No one was injured in the shooting.

Tony Benson was transported to Dover Police Department where he was processed and charged with the following offenses:

Riot

2 nd degree conspiracy

resisting arrest

Benson was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. Scott is charged with weapons and other offenses and is being held at SCI in default of $55,000 cash bail.

.

Kameron Scott was transported to Dover Police Department where he was processed and charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited

Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

Riot

2 nd degree conspiracy

Resisting arrest

Scott was arraigned and committed to SCI on $55,000 cash bail

ORIGINAL STORY – 10/19/24 – Dover Police were called to Dover High School for a report of a shot fired after Friday night’s football game. Police say no injuries have been reported and two individuals have been arrested. Police ask anyone who witnessed this incident or has information to contact them at 302-736-7130.