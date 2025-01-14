Dover Police Arrest 2 Teens After Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle
Two teens have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit in a stolen vehicle in Dover. On Monday, Dover Police received a report of a stolen red Hyundai Elantra. Around 3:30 Monday afternoon a Dover K-9 Officer spotted the vehicle traveling eastbound on West Loockerman Street and tried to stop the car, but the driver kept going. The driver of the vehicle committed several traffic violations and in the Capital Green neighborhood the driver and passenger exited. The driver surrendered to police – the passenger ran off but was arrested. The driver, a 16 year old from Dover, is charged with multiple offenses:
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle
- Possession of Burglar Tools
- Resisting Arrest
- Disregarding a Police Officers Signal
- Criminal Mischief
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Theft Under $1,5000
- Several Traffic Offenses
The 16 year old was released on a $2800 unsecured bond.
The passenger, a 15 year old from Chestertown, MD also faces multiple offenses:
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle
- Possession of Burglar Tools
- Resisting Arrest
- Disregarding a Police Officers Signal
- Criminal Mischief
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Theft Under $1,5000
- Several Traffic Offenses
The 15 year old is being held at Stevenson House on a $5500 secured bail.