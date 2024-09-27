Dover Police Arrest Felton Man for Solicitation of 13 Year Old

A Felton man has been arrested on charges related to contact he had with a child. The Dover Police Criminal Investigations Unit was contacted about the sexual solicitation of a 13 year old. Investigation led police to 63 year old Clarence Edwards of Felton who had several times solicited the 13 year old for sexual contact and sent the victim several inappropriate photos. Edwards is a registered Tier 2 sex offender as a result of a 2005 conviction. Warrants were obtained and Edwards turned himself in to Police on Thursday. Edwards is charged with the following offenses:

Sex Offender Unlawful Sexual Conduct (8x)

Sexual Solicitation of a Child (3x)

Obscenity Material Provided to a Person Less than 18 years old (5x)

Edwards was processed and arraigned and was committed to SCI on $1,380,000 cash bail.