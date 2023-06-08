Dover Police Arrest Five Individuals on Firearm Charges

Dover Police have arrested 5 individuals on firearms charges. The investigation began at 4:00 p.m. yesterday when authorities observed a 17-year-old of Dover who was wanted by Dover Police in the area of 200 West Reed Street. Officers arrested the 17-year-old boy, and four other individuals who were identified as follows: 18-year-old Khalil Smith, 25-year-old Daniel Fears, a 16-year-old boy, and another 17-year-old boy, all of Dover. Police took them into custody without incident. One of the 17-year-olds had warrants from Dover Police Department. Police found him in possession of a loaded .22 caliber handgun inside of his waistband. The 16-year-old was found in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun in his waistband that was later determined to be stolen. A search of the surrounding area revealed a third firearm, a 9mm handgun, which was located in the area of Fears, Smith and the other 17-year-old of Dover. Each individual was taken to prison on thousands of dollars bail.