Dover Police Arrest New Jersey Man For Stealing Over $100,000 from Victim Through Identity Theft

Dover Police have arrested a Spotswood, New Jersey man on several charges after a fraudulent withdrawal from someone’s account for over $170,000 was scheduled at Citizen’s Bank on North DuPont Highway in Dover. As the investigation unfolded, police learned that on August 19th, over $100,000 was removed from the victims account and moved to a separate account, by someone using a fake identification. Detectives set up surveillance in the area and at 3:05 p.m., a suspect matching the description entered the bank and attempted to make the withdrawal. Police identified Robert Nuccio who was taken into custody without incident. Nuccio provided a fake name when he was taken into custody. Nuccio was transported to Dover Police Department where he was processed and arraigned. Nuccio is at SCI on $132,000 cash bail on the following charges:

-Theft over $100,000 and Victim over 62 years or Older

-Attempt to Commit Theft over $100,000 and Victim over 62 years or Older

-Identity Theft

-Forgery Third Degree

-Criminal Impersonation