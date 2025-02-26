Dover Police Department Announces 100th Anniversary Commemorative Ceremony

The Dover Police Department will be holding their 100th Anniversary Commemorative Ceremony to honor a century of service, dedication, and commitment to the community. The event will take place on Wednesday, March 12th, at 1:00 p.m. at the Dover Police Department, on 400 South Queen Street in Dover. The ceremony will honor the department’s rich history and recognize the men and women—both past and present—who have served to protect and uphold the safety of Dover’s residents since 1925. This event is open to the public.

